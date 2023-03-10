BJP plans counter-offensive against Opposition’s claims of ‘misuse’ of central agencies

In response to a letter written by eight parties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 5 alleging misuse of central probe agencies against opposition leaders, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding press conferences in the home states of the Opposition leaders.

The press conferences are being held to justify the probe agencies’ move to “fight” corruption and to counter the Opposition’s allegations of the government “indulging in a political witch hunt”.

According to sources, the press conferences are being held in at least nine states, including Telangana, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra to counter the Opposition parties’ allegations.

During the press meet in Delhi on Thursday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hit out at all the nine leaders who wrote to the Prime Minister and claimed that they are involved in corruption and that attacking the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate was nothing but a tactic to divert people’s attention from the real issues.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Opposition leaders condemned the “political witch hunt” threatening India’s democracy.

The letter was written after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) held AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor scam case. It was signed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Bihar deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, J&K National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The Opposition is also likely to take on the Centre over the “misuse” of the agencies in the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commencing from March 13.

In fact, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday moved a notice to debate the deteriorating Centre-state relations in the Upper House and is expected to take up the issue of “misuse of central agencies” against the opposition leaders.