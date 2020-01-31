BJP planning big disturbance on February 2 at Shaheen Bagh, claims AAP

By: |
Published: January 31, 2020 8:07:34 PM

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh claimed that he had proof and would approach the EC. "I have proof. A lot of messages and videos are doing the rounds on WhatsApp. We are planning to approach the Election Commission with the proof," he said.

Delhi BJP’s media in-charge for polls Ashok Goyal, however, dismissed the claim as “nonsensical”. (PTI)

The AAP claimed on Friday that the BJP is planning a “big disturbance” on February 2 in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia, where anti-CAA protests are underway and urged the Election Commission to take cognisance. Delhi BJP’s media in-charge for polls Ashok Goyal, however, dismissed the claim as “nonsensical”.

Speaking to reporters here, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh claimed that he had proof and would approach the EC. “I have proof. A lot of messages and videos are doing the rounds on WhatsApp. We are planning to approach the Election Commission with the proof,” he said.

Related News

In his response, Goyal said the AAP was staring at a certain defeat in the Delhi polls and hence, was issuing “nonsensical” statements.  “(Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal, (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan and (Pakistan minister) Fawad Hussain are speaking the same language. They want to defeat Modi. Shaheen Bagh is AAP’s own creation. They are staring at a certain defeat in Delhi polls so they issuing nonsense statements,” Goyal said. Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, further claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was behind the disturbance in Delhi.

“He encouraged a BJP minister to deliver hate speech and then violence breaks. A man walks openly with a gun in public and opens fire,” he told reporters here. “Shah is controlling the Delhi Police’s hand. Law and order has gone from bad to worse after Shah took over. Now, they plan to do something big on February 2 at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia. I wish to warn the people and the Election Commission,” the AAP leader added. He further claimed that the BJP was set to lose in the Delhi polls and hence, wanted to “postpone the elections” by disturbing the atmosphere.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP planning big disturbance on February 2 at Shaheen Bagh claims AAP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi CM hits out at Harsh Vardhan; Kejriwal says pople from Haryana, UP might be outsiders for BJP, but family for Delhi people
2‘Who funded Jamia shooter?’ Rahul Gandhi raises questions over Delhi shooting incident
3SC agrees to examine Centre’s plea for victim, society-centric guidelines in death penalty cases