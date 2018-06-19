BJP-PDP alliance ends LIVE updates: Free speech under threat in Jammu and Kashmir, says Ram Madhav

Both PDP and BJP were reportedly at loggerheads over the Centre’s decision to end Ramzan ceasefire on operations against terrorists operating in the valley.

BJP-PDP alliance ends in Jammu and Kashmir LIVE updates: In a big development, the Bharatiya Janta Party has ended three-year-old alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was announced by the BJP leader Ram Madhav at a press conference in Delhi today. Both PDP and BJP were reportedly at loggerheads over the Centre’s decision to end Ramzan ceasefire on operations against terrorists operating in the valley. The letter to J&K governor NN Vohra for break-up of the alliance has been sent by the BJP.

“It has become untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir,” Ram Madhav said addressing an emergency press conference called by the BJP. “Our decision comes after a rise in terrorism and violence, and increased radicalisation in the Valley. There have been constant attacks on an individuals RIght to Life and even basic Freedom of Speech,” he added.