BJP-PDP alliance ends LIVE updates: Free speech under threat in Jammu and Kashmir, says Ram Madhav

BJP-PDP alliance ends in Jammu and Kashmir LIVE updates: In a big development, the Bharatiya Janta Party has ended three-year-old alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was announced by the BJP leader Ram Madhav at a press conference in Delhi today. Both PDP and BJP were reportedly at loggerheads over the Centre’s decision to end Ramzan ceasefire on operations against terrorists operating in the valley. The letter to J&K governor NN Vohra for break-up of the alliance has been sent by the BJP.
“It has become untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir,” Ram Madhav said addressing an emergency press conference called by the BJP. “Our decision comes after a rise in terrorism and violence, and increased radicalisation in the Valley. There have been constant attacks on an individuals RIght to Life and even basic Freedom of Speech,” he added.
"We had hoped that our step will be met with a positive response both from terrorists as well as separatists. It was a goodwill gesture. But we did not get any positive signals during this period of opportunity," Madhav said on the question of suspension of ops for a month.
"Jammu and Kashmir is an inseparable part of India for the BJP. Keeping in mind the commitment and keeping in mind the larger interest of national integrity, we have decided that the reigns of power in the state be handed over to the Governor and there is an attempt made to improve the situation in the state."
"We have been part of the alliance for three years. I admit we have not been fully successful in implementing the development agenda for the state."
