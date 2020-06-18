  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP pays homage to soldiers killed in Ladakh, postpones virtual rallies for 2 days

By: |
Published: June 18, 2020 11:44 AM

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

BJP, Galwan valley violence, JP nadda, bjp virtual rallies, india china standoff,latest news on BJPBJP President J P Nadda (File photo: PTI)

The BJP has postponed its political programmes, including ongoing virtual rallies, as a mark of respect to the soldiers killed in Ladakh’s Galwan valley, its president J P Nadda said on Thursday.

“The supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers while guarding our motherland in Galwan valley will always be remembered. The nation is indebted to them. I pay homage to the martyrs. The BJP has decided to postpone all its political programmes including virtual rallies for next 2 days,” he said in a tweet.

Related News

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP pays homage to soldiers killed in Ladakh postpones virtual rallies for 2 days
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Manipur political crisis: BJP govt on verge of collapse, Congress to meet Governor to call for special Assembly session
2Sanjay Jha sacked as Congress spokesperson after article critical of party leadership
3Rajya Sabha election 2020: BSP, SP MLAs, 2 Independents attend BJP dinner in Bhopal