BJP pays homage to soldiers killed in Ladakh, postpones virtual rallies for 2 days

The BJP has postponed its political programmes, including ongoing virtual rallies, as a mark of respect to the soldiers killed in Ladakh’s Galwan valley, its president J P Nadda said on Thursday.

“The supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers while guarding our motherland in Galwan valley will always be remembered. The nation is indebted to them. I pay homage to the martyrs. The BJP has decided to postpone all its political programmes including virtual rallies for next 2 days,” he said in a tweet.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.