BJP patronising mob lynching forces, alleges Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of patronizing and promoting people behind mob lynching in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to communalize politics in the poll-bound states.

In a statement issued here, the four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that incidences of mob lynching by cow vigilantes had the backing of the BJP, which was trying to communally polarize the states which were headed for assembly polls.

“The BJP is trying to convert democracy into mobocracy so that they can spew venom against the forces opposed to it” she said which terming such incidents “dark blots” on India.

Mayawati also said that the “BJP has always been anti-minority, disrupts communal harmony, destroys social fabric, peace and mutual trust for their own political benefits”.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP garnered some 31 per cent votes and this it cannot claim to be the “choice of the people”, she pointed out while adding that the ruling party was by now well aware that its return to power in 2019 was impossible and hence the Narendra Modi government had now turned to being arrogant and reckless.

The Dalit leader also said that mob lynching was a well thought out plan by forces which were being backed by the BJP. She added that in present circumstances she was reminded of the words of her mentor and BSP founder Kanshiram, who often said that the Union government should not be “mazboot” (strong) but “majboor” (weak).