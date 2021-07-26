BJP parliamentary board and legislators to decide next Karnataka CM: Arun Singh

Yediyurappa on Monday resigned as Chief Minister and thanked the BJP leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve as CM.

BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Monday declined to comment on the next chief minister after the resignation of B S Yediyurappa, saying the decision is left to the party’s parliamentary board and BJP legislature party.

“I will not say now. The parliamentary board of the BJP will decide the next chief minister and in the legislature party meeting,” Singh told reporters in New Delhi.

When asked when the meeting was likely, he said he cannot say anything at this juncture.

To a question on the reason behind Yediyurappa’s resignation as Chief Minister, Singh said he himself has explained it.

Regarding his next Bengaluru visit, he said he would let people know later.

