BJP orchestrated Red Fort incidents: Arvind Kejriwal’s big claim at maiden Kisan panchayat in UP

The Aam Aadi Party is planning to organise more such Kisan panchayats in the coming days to garner the support of the community. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The ghost of the January 26 Red Fort incident is not going to die soon, not until the farmers call off their protest. Addressing its maiden kisan panchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal squarely blamed the BJP for orchestrating the entire Red Fort incident, including the hoisting of a religious flag on Republic Day. Kejriwal claimed that those who hoisted the flag were none other than BJP workers.

Kejriwal said that he is the CM of Delhi and people from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab come to meet him. “They all told me that they (BJP) were giving directions to the people, asking them to go here or there, since they (protesters) didn’t know the roads (of Delhi). The ones who raised the flag (on Red Fort) were their own karyakartas,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP’s rally at Meerut’s Sanskriti Resort ground was attended by more than 5,000 people. Kejriwal also termed the new agricultural bills as a death knell for farmers.

Kejriwal said that the Centre is prosecuting farmers in false cases as Indian farmers can be anything but traitors.

Supporting the farmers’ protest, Kejriwal said that the agitation has been going on for over 95 days and 250 farmers have died. He said that political parties fool farmers ahead of elections and if the previous governments would have given farmers their right, no farmer would have died in the past. He termed the ongoing agitation a do or die battle.

The Delhi CM claimed that the BJP had promised before 2014 polls that they would implement the Swaminathan report but now they have submitted an affidavit in court expressing inability to give MSP.

Attacking the government for treating the farmers poorly, Kejriwal said that farmers have been lathicharged, coerced with water cannons and iron nails were planted on the ground. He said that the BJP government has left the British behind in mistreating farmers.

The Aam Aadmi Party is planning to organise more such Kisan panchayats in the coming days to garner the support of the community.