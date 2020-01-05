BJP only party free from dynastic politics: JP Nadda

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, he urged the party workers to at least visit a household thrice to send across the message of the BJP.

BJP working president J P Nadda on Sunday said his party is the only one that is free from dynastic politics and based on ideology.

Addressing party workers here, Nadda said the BJP is also the only party with a leader (neta) and policy (neeti).

