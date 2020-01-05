BJP only party free from dynastic politics: JP Nadda

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, he urged the party workers to at least visit a household thrice to send across the message of the BJP.
BJP working president J P Nadda on Sunday said his party is the only one that is free from dynastic politics and based on ideology.
Addressing party workers here, Nadda said the BJP is also the only party with a leader (neta) and policy (neeti).
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, he urged the party workers to at least visit a household thrice to send across the message of the BJP.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.