BJP not responsible for ‘confusion’ in Congress-JD(S) coalition, says BS Yeddyurappa

He also said the allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to poach Congress MLAs were “far from the truth”.

Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting here, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Friday said it was the Grand Old Party’s responsibility to keep its flock together and his party had nothing to do with the “confusion” in the ruling coalition in the southern state. He also said the allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to poach Congress MLAs were “far from the truth”.

“It is far from the truth that we are causing confusion in the Congress-JD(S) coalition. We 104 people (BJP MLAs) are together and one. Our only intention is to win 20 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka) and we are making preparations for it,” Yeddyurappa said.

Also read| Rahul Gandhi bats for united oppositiopn, lends support to Mamata Banejee’s mega January 19 rally

Speaking to reporters here, the former Karnataka chief minister said, “Unnecessarily…(allegations are being levelled against the BJP), what do we have to do with their CLP meeting? It is their responsibility to keep their flock together, if they (MLAs) have gone away. Our responsibility is to keep our 104 MLAs together.”

Asked about shifting the state BJP MLAs from a hotel to a resort in Gurugram, Haryana, Yeddyurappa said, “All these are speculation; there is no truth in it. All of them will come back tomorrow.” The CLP meet is scheduled at 3.30 pm on Friday at the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, here. It is expected to be a show of strength for the Congress, in a counter to the BJP’s alleged toppling bid which the ruling coalition has said has turned out to be a “flop”.

In a notice issued to the Congress MLAs, CLP leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah warned that their absence at Friday’s meeting would be viewed “seriously” and action would be initiated under the Anti-Defection Law.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said all the Congress MLAs will attend the meeting. He said, “…all of them will come for the meeting, they have spoken to us, we will discuss at the meeting.”

Stating that the agenda of the CLP was yet to be decided, Parameshwara said two-three issues like the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the political developments in the state will be discussed. Hitting out at Yeddyurappa, the Congress leader said, “Let him take care of his party MLAs, whom they have kept in Gurugram. Let him not worry about our MLAs.”

“The BJP and its leaders had tried to lure our MLAs. They are still trying it. We have been saying that it will not be successful, but he (Yeddyurappa) has too much desire…but stooping to this level was not necessary,” he added.

Attacking Congress leaders for blaming the BJP for the political turmoil in the state, Yeddyurappa had on Thursday said “the true colours” of the Congress would be revealed at its legislature party meeting on Friday. P