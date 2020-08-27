BJP nominates Syed Zafar Islam to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam nominated to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam as its nominee for the bypolls to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting member Amar Singh.

A party statement issued by leader Arun Singh said that the Central Election Committee has given its nod for Syed Zafar Islam’s name.

Syed Zafar Islam is a low-profile BJP leader and is a former banker. He is believed to have played a key role in bringing Jyotiraditya Scindia to the party.

The decision to name Islam as its nominee is seen as a move to counter the opposition’s criticism of the BJP that the party does not give chance to any Muslim leaders.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has issued a notification for the bypoll. The bypoll is slated to take place on September 11. The BJP has a comfortable majority in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, making Islam’s election to the Upper House almost certain.

Amar Singh passed away on August 1 due to kidney-related ailments at a hospital in Singapore. He was elected to the Upper House in July 2016.