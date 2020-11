Former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi (File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Sushil Modi as its candidate for the Bihar Rajya Sabha bypoll. The development comes days after he was denied a cabinet birth in the newly formed state government. The Rajya Sabha seat had fallen vacant after the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on October 8.

More details awaited

