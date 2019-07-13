BJP National General Secretary Ramlal sent back to RSS

Kumar said it is a routine practice to transfer Sangh full-timers. Sources said V Satish is likely to replace Ramlal in the BJP.

Ramlal has been appointed as Akhil Bhartiya Seh Samparak Pramukh in the RSS, a post which he held before 2009. (Image: BJP)

The BJP’s general secretary (organisation) Ramlal has been moved back to the RSS after a 10-year stint, and V Satish is likely to take his place. According to sources, Ramlal had twice written to party chief Amit Shah requesting him to be relieved from his responsibility as party’s general secretary (organisation). Ramlal has been appointed as Akhil Bhartiya Seh Samparak Pramukh in the RSS, a post which he held before 2009.

The decision was taken at the Rashtrya Swayamsevak Sangh’s ‘Prantha Pracharak Baithak’ which concluded on Saturday in Vijaywada, Sangh’s publicity incharge Arun Kumar said. The post of general secretary (organisation) in the BJP is always held by a Sangh functionary for better coordination between the two organisations.

