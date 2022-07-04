BJP National Executive: PM Modi refers to Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar,’ sparks political buzz

In the two-day national executive meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, while pointing out Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s move to integrate the city with the rest of the country post-Independence in a bid to achieve “Ek Bharat” (United India). While asserting Patel’s philosophy, PM Modi said that it was the party’s duty to work for a ‘Shreshtha Bharat’.

“PM Modi said that Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar which is of significance for all of us. Sardar Patel kept the foundation of a unified India and now it’s BJP’s responsibility to carry it further,” BJP senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference, as reported by news agency ANI.

This is not the first time that a call to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar has gained prominence. Ahead of the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a political rally, said, “Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said – why not. I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in UP. Then why can’t Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?”

Telangana Chief Minister KCR’s son and state minister KTR, hitting back at BJP, saying, “Why don’t you change Ahmedabad’s name to Adanibad first? Who is this Jhumla Jeevi by the way?”

In his address on Sunday, PM Modi further asked party leaders to learn from the mistakes of the Opposition parties, instead of mocking them. “Opposition parties are in a very bad shape. We should learn from their state as to what shortcomings and failings caused their fall. They drifted from people and continue to do so. We have to keep ourselves away from the reasons for their decline,” PM Modi said.