BJP national executive meeting underway in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi to attend the BJP National Executive Meeting held at the NDMC convention centre on Monday. He arrived at the Centre after holding a roadshow. Several top BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar, were also present at the roadshow.

Enthused BJP workers and supporters lined the roads to greet PM Modi during his roadshow, which started from Patel Chowk and continued till the NDMC convention centre, as the party’s two-day national executive began today.

As PM Modi’s cavalcade passed, people showered flower petals and chanted slogans for him. Huge cutouts of the PM were placed along the road, besides several posters highlighting various initiatives of the government and also India’s presidency of the G20.

BJP president J P Nadda welcomed Modi at the venue of the party’s meeting, which started upon the prime minister’s arrival.

BJP National Executive meeting being held at NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi.



Earlier, BJP office bearers’ meeting was also held at the Party Headquarters in Delhi that was led by BJP working president JP Nadda. National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh and others were present.