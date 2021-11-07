  • MORE MARKET STATS
BJP national executive meeting live updates: Polls in five states on agenda, Modi to deliver valedictory address

By: |
Updated: November 7, 2021 10:32:01 am

BJP national executive meeting live updates: One political resolution is expected to be passed at the meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the valedictory address.

BJP national executive meeting live updates: With assembly polls in five states just months away, the BJP’s national executive – the party’s the key organisational body – will brainstorm the strategy for the elections while taking note and discussing the results of the recent assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls.

One political resolution is expected to be passed at the meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the valedictory address, which is expected to shape the party’s views on a variety of issues. Nadda will deliver the inaugural address. The party will also pass a condolence message for Covid victims.

Highlights

    10:32 (IST)07 Nov 2021
    BJP national executive meeting to take place in hybrid model

    The meeting, being held for the first time following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place in a hybrid model with some attendees being present physically at the Delhi venue, while others taking part virtually.

    10:14 (IST)07 Nov 2021
    AMit Shah and Piyush Goyal arrive at NDMC Convention Centre
    09:57 (IST)07 Nov 2021
    Yogi Adityanath arrives at NDMC Convention Centre
    09:52 (IST)07 Nov 2021
    Bypoll results to be discussed in BJP's national executive meeting

    The meeting is expected to deliberate on recent by-poll results & decide on the strategy for upcoming Assembly elections. It's expected that the meeting will conclude with speech of PM Modi: ANI

    09:49 (IST)07 Nov 2021
    BJP top brass starts arriving at NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi
    09:41 (IST)07 Nov 2021
    Farmers' protest and inflation likely to be discussed in BJP national executive meeting

    Farmers' protest and price rise (especially fuel price hike) are also likely to top the agenda in today's crucial meeting. 

    The meeting assumes an extra significance as it comes against the backdrop of the results to 29 assembly and three Lok Sabha bypolls spread across 13 states in which the party's performance has been mixed. While it did well in Assam and Madhya Pradesh, it lost all three assembly and one Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh and was decimated by the TMC in West Bengal.
    Narendra Modi
