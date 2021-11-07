BJP national executive meeting live updates: Polls in five states on agenda, Modi to deliver valedictory address

BJP national executive meeting live updates: With assembly polls in five states just months away, the BJP’s national executive – the party’s the key organisational body – will brainstorm the strategy for the elections while taking note and discussing the results of the recent assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls.
One political resolution is expected to be passed at the meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the valedictory address, which is expected to shape the party’s views on a variety of issues. Nadda will deliver the inaugural address. The party will also pass a condolence message for Covid victims.
The meeting, being held for the first time following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place in a hybrid model with some attendees being present physically at the Delhi venue, while others taking part virtually.
The meeting is expected to deliberate on recent by-poll results & decide on the strategy for upcoming Assembly elections. It's expected that the meeting will conclude with speech of PM Modi: ANI
Farmers' protest and price rise (especially fuel price hike) are also likely to top the agenda in today's crucial meeting.