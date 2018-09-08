BJP National Executive begins today in Delhi, fuel prices, assembly polls high on agenda

The two-day crucial meeting of the BJP National Executive will begin today in the national capital with party president Amit Shah delivering inaugural address in the presence of the party’s top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting comes amid signs of unrest among the upper castes people over government’s last month decision to restore the stringent provisions of the SC/ST Act that was diluted by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

During the meeting of its key decision-making body, the BJP is likely to discuss the agenda for the 2019 general elections and Assembly polls in four states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. PM Modi who will deliver the valedictory speech tomorrow, is expected to highlight the steps taken by his government towards social justice and economic successes.

The meeting was slated to be held in August but it was deferred due to the poor health of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away on August 16. The BJP national executive is meeting almost after a year and just ahead of the Assembly polls in four states and eight months before the Lok Sabha polls.

“This will be the first meeting of the party’s National Executive following the death of its stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told reporters in Delhi on Friday.

“The National Executive will discuss the current political situation in the country,” Hussain added.

According to a PTI report, the BJP National Executive is also likely to respond to concerns over the skyrocketing fuel prices and refer to the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government’s ‘mismanagement of the economy’. The meeting also is likely to adopt political and economic resolutions.

Hussain said that before the inaugural session of the meeting, national office bearers, state BJP chiefs and state’s general secretary (organisation) will hold a meeting with Shah to finalise the agenda and the resolutions to be taken up in the meeting.

“The main focus of the executive will be on Assembly polls of three states where we are ruling. If the party wins these polls, a momentum for 2019 could be easily built in favour for 2019,” a senior BJP functionary told news agency IANS on the condition of anonymity. The leader added that a separate session for the election-bound states will be held where the preparations for the polls will be reviewed.

The BJP is also likely to reiterate its commitment to welfare of the poor and marginalised sections of the society by highlighting initiatives like higher MSP for farmers, passage of OBC Commission Bill, National Register of Citizens and restoration of stringent provisions in the SC/ST Act. In a symbolism for its Dalit outreach, the party has chosen the Ambedkar International Centre as its venue for the meet.