BJP national executive meet Live: PM Narendra Modi hails 10 per cent quota for general category EWS

BJP national executive meet Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spelt out BJP’s strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. Addressing the two-day BJP national convention at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, PM Modi exhorted party activists to work towards strengthening the party. Taking a dig at the Congress, PM Modi claimed situation would have been different if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel became the country’s first Prime Minister. PM Modi raised the issue of 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) which has not been covered by any quota benefit

PM Modi said that it has been a matter for pride for “two-MP” party to hold its national convention in such a grand manner. Heavy security arrangements were in place in view of the meet. A temporary PMO has been set up at the venue for the Prime Minister and an office has also been prepared for Shah. PM Modi attended the event on its first day and is now concluding it with his valedictory address on Saturday.