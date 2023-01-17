BJP National Executive meet: India has become self-reliant due to its economic policies, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the Indian economy, which was at the 10th spot in 2014, has now risen to the fifth spot and the nation has been strengthened and become self-reliant due to its economic policies.

“We sent Covid vaccines to foreign nations. In 2014, India’s economy was at 10th spot, now it has come to 5th spot. During Covid pandemic we made sure that nobody should remained hungry & distributed grains,” Pradhan said on the second day of the BJP National Executive meet.

“Direct Benefit transfers worth Rs 22.6 Lakh crore were given to beneficiaries. India has been strengthened and became self-reliant due to our economic policy,” Pradhan added.

The two-day National Executive meeting of the BJP began on Monday in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street in Delhi ahead of the meeting. PM Modi is expected to outline the political roadmap for the BJP in the run-up to a string of state assembly polls this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha election when he addresses the session today.

Over 350 BJP leaders from across the country, including Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, have gathered to deliberate upon the party’s electoral strategy, organisational issues and other matters of political significance.

On the first day, the political resolution proposed at the meeting on Monday accused the Opposition of running a “negative campaign” over several issues against the government and launching “personal attacks” on Prime Minister Modi, asserting that the verdicts by the Supreme Court has “exposed it”.

“The Opposition had unleashed a negative campaign which included abusive language and negative tone to damage the Prime Minister personally. The issues went up to the Supreme Court and they were negated by the legal response — be it the Rafale issue, demonetisation, money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Vista project, or even reservation for the economically weaker section,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while briefing the media on the political resolution.

The political resolution came ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in several states, starting from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, and later in Karnataka in May, followed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram in one go and then in Telangana.

At the meeting, BJP president J P Nadda on Monday emphasised on the political importance of the nine state assembly polls to be held this year and in the run upto the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He asked all senior organisation members from all over India to ensure the party’s victory.

Nadda, whose contributions for the party were applauded in the meeting, said that India has made rapid strides to fulfil the ‘panch pran’ (five pledges), including freedom from every trace of slavery. He also spoke about the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saying that the government has also worked to rejuvenate India’s rich cultural and religious traditions.