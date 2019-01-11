BJP National Council meeting: Two-day brainstorming session begins today, focus on PM Modi’s return

BJP National Council meeting: The two-day national convention of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Partu (BJP) will begin today at the iconic Ramlila Maidan in the heart of Delhi. While BJP president Amit Shah will deliver the inaugural speech, the event will conclude with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday afternoon.

As many as 14,000 BJP workers are expected to attend the convention. The BJP is organising national council meeting in Delhi after a gap of 32 years.

The meeting, themed ‘Abki baar phir Modi Sarkar’, comes just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The leaders will discuss government’s achievements in the last four-and-half-year and draw a strategy to defeat the Congress once again when nation votes to elect a new government in April-May.

Also, there will be a political resolution and an economic resolution highlighting the achievements of the Modi government. The decision to grant 10% quota to the economically poor general category people is expected to take centre stage with the party reiterating its moto of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’.

Besides, there will also be a motion of thanks for the Prime Minister for his leadership.

BJP’s media cell head Anil Baluni said that this will be the biggest assembly of party workers in recent times. He said that workers will be given clarity on the message the party wants to communicate to voters.

BJP’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the focus will be the election. Workers from different states will be explained the party’s strategies, handed materials.

“They will be given a detailed picture of achievements of the government before they go back to their constituencies,” he said.

The meeting will be attended by BJP national executive council members, national council members, all MPs, MLAs, MLCs, national office-bearers of all morchas among others. Former BJP’s CMs Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Raman Singh (Chhattisgarh) and Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan) will also attend the meeting. BJP president Amit Shah recently appointed them as the party’s national vice-president and they are expected to play a bigger role for the party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.