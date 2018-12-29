BJP national council meet to be held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on January 11-12

Published: December 29, 2018

The BJP national council will meet at the Ramlila grounds here on January 11-12 to discuss a host of issues, including the 2019 Lok Sabha election, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) discussed the preparations of the national council meet at a meeting on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Besides Modi and Shah, several Union ministers and senior office-bearers of the saffron party are likely to participate in the national council meet. BJP national general secretary Anil Jain, secretary and Delhi BJP co-incharge Tarun Chugh were among those who attended the Saturday meeting. Jain informed that the national council meet at the Ramlila Maidan on January 11-12 would be the largest meeting of the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls.

“About 12,000 delegates from every district of the country will participate in the meeting. This has become more important in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha election,” he said.

