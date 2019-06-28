BJP MPs will not interrupt discussion on extension of President rule in J&K: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House during the Budget Session in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured the Lok Sabha that there will be no interruption from the treasury bench during the discussion on the resolution to extend President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister also sought the same assurance from the Congress during his reply on the resolution later.

Shah Friday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of six months.

Shah made this assurance to the house while asking party MPs, who were passing remarks during the Congress MP Manish Tewari’s address, to calm down.

Earlier Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also requested members from both the sides not to disrupt the proceedings in the house on this “important” topic.

Shah also urged the members to rise above party lines to support the resolution.

This is the first proposal Shah has moved in the Lok Sabha after being appointed as the home minister in the second tenure of the Narendra Modi government.