BJP MP’s son staged firing upon himself to implicate others, claim UP Police

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested Ayush's brother-in-law Adarsh.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have claimed that BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s son had staged the attack on himself by his brother-in-law to falsely implicate some people in the case. Mohanlalganj MP Kishore’s son Ayush was allegedly shot at by his brother-in-law Adarsh in the Madiaon area of Lucknow around 2 am on March 3.

Sharing the details of the investigation and findings, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said that the preliminary inquiry revealed the firing was staged by the MP’s son to implicate 3-4 people. Based on CCTV footage, he said, the police found Adarsh’s activities suspicious. The commissioner said that in one of the videos, Adarsh was seen hiding something.

The police then searched the house of Ayush, who resides along with his wife and brother-in-law. The Lucknow commissioner said the police have recovered a pistol used for firing. He said the police smelt the pistol which they found was used recently. Following the recovery of the pistol, Adarsh was taken into custody and questioned.

Thakur said that Adarsh admitted that he had indeed fired at Ayush but he did it on the instruction of the latter. The Commissioner said that Ayush, as per Adarsh, wanted to implicate 2-3 people whose names have been revealed by the accused. An FIR has been lodged against Ayush and his brother-in-law (wife’s brother) Adarsh and the latter has been arrested.

The Commissioner also informed that Ayush has been living separately following his love marriage. Due to inter-caste marriage, the commissioner said, Ayush’s father had refused to accept the couple. “But whether this (marriage) is behind the incident is yet to be seen,” Thakur said.

According to PTI, Kishore said that his son did not name anyone in connection with the incident. He only told him that he had gone out of his house with Adarsh when the attack took place, the BJP MP Said. “Ayush and Adarsh know better what they are saying. They did not have an enmity with anyone. I have no idea why would they try to get someone falsely implicated,” he was quoted as saying.