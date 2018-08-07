​​​
  3. BJP MPs felicitate PM Narendra Modi for passage of NCBC Bill

By: | Published: August 7, 2018 10:16 PM
PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

A delegation of OBC MPs and leaders from the ruling BJP today felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on the passage of a bill in Parliament which grants constitutional status to the OBC Commission. A PMO release quoted the BJP leaders as saying that the move would help strengthening the OBC community.

The prime minister encouraged the delegation to continue working for the upliftment of the OBC community, especially at the grass-roots level. He urged the members to raise awareness among the community about their rights, the statement said.

The bill was passed by Parliament yesterday after the Rajya Sabha repealed the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Act, 1993.

The NCBC, a statutory body created in 1993, was given limited powers – only to recommend to the government inclusion or exclusion of a community in the central list of OBCs.

Also, the power to hear complaints of the OBCs and protect their interests remained with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

