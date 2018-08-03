BJP MP wants creation of ‘Purush Aayog’ for ‘suffering’ men

The entire House burst into laughter as Rajbhar made demand. (PTI

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha today came out in support of “men suffering at the hands of their wives” and demanded setting up of a ‘Purush Aayog’ to deal with their grievances.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Harinarayan Rajbhar, BJP member from Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, said the government has constituted several commissions including the Mahila Aayog, but none to deal with the issues and problems faced by the menfolk.

“Many men are suffering at the hands of their wives and several of them are locked up in jails. I demand that the government set up a ‘Purush Aayog’ to resolve their issues and problems,” he said.

The entire House burst into laughter as Rajbhar made this demand. There were five women members present in the House at that time, who were also seen smiling.

There was a buzz all around with members seen laughing and exchanging notes on the issue with each other.

Raising the issue of the National Register of Citizens in Assam, Vincent Pala (Cong) said there was a fear of influx in Meghalaya due to its “uncertain implementation” in Assam.

He demanded that the government take steps to ensure that there is no influx in Meghalaya due to “inefficient” NRC implementation.

Rajesh Rajan, expelled RJD member, urged the government to direct the CBI to probe all shelter homes of Bihar in the light of the recent Muzzafarpur incident.

Alleging that there were several cases of loans given by banks at the instance of the finance ministry during the erstwhile UPA government, Rajendra Agrawal (BJP) said these

loans have now become non-performing assets.

The government should investigate all instances where loans were given in such a manner, he said.