BJP MP Virendra Kumar to be pro-tem speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Virendra Kumar will be the pro-tem speaker of the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha, news agency ANI reported. The 17th Lok Sabha will hold its first sitting on June 17. On the first two days, newly elected MPs will be administered the oath by Virendra Kumar. The main duty of the pro-tem speaker is to administer the oath of office to new members of the Lok Sabha. A temporary post, the Pro-tem Speaker presides over the first meeting of lower House of Parliament after the General election besides presiding over the sitting in which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is elected if it is a newly constituted House.\u00a0As pro-tem speaker, Kumar will also oversee the election of the Lok Sabha speaker. The first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am on June 20. In the recently concluded elections, Kumar had defeated Congress leader Ahirwar Kiran from the Tikamgarh constituency in Madhya Pradesh' Bundelkhand region. The 65-year-old is a Dalit leader and seven-time Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh. He was the Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development as well as MoS of Minority Affairs from 1977 to 1979. Kumar also served as a minister of state in the previous Modi government. Kumar took part in the JP Movement of 1975, and was jailed for 16 months during the Emergency. He holds a masters degree in economics and a PhD in child labour. An SC leader, Kumar claims to have engaged youth in fighting caste and class barriers, apart from working towards building orphanages and schools for the differently-abled and old-age homes.