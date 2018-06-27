BJP MP Subramanian Swamy says elements in Modi government complicit in sabotaging probe in graft cases

At a press conference, Swamy alleged that there was a conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to weaken him before the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today alleged that “elements” in the Union government and his party were “complicit” with the Congress in “sabotaging” probes into several corruption cases, including the National Herald scam and Aircel-Maxis deal.

At a press conference, Swamy alleged that there was a conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to weaken him before the Lok Sabha elections.

He claimed a “gang of four” was making attempts to topple the government and said he would speak about the “conspiracy” at an event in Mumbai on July 8.

Swamy’s charges came after the Supreme Court said the Centre was free to look into the “serious” charges against Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh, probing the “highly sensitive” 2G spectrum allocation scam cases, including the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The court disposed of the petitions filed by Rajneesh Kapur, Singh and Swamy.

The BJP leader said he was satisfied with the order but demanded that the ED issue a statement to clarify if it had probed Singh as he was even promoted after official agencies made a note of alleged charges against him. While the note was a secret, it was put out on Twitter by somebody, he said.

Singh was an honest officer and attempts were made to demoralise him, he claimed, while targeting the finance secretary.