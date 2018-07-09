BJP MP spells doom for his own party in Haryana!

The BJP lawmaker, who has been critical of his own party in recent times, on Sunday said the party has neither “intent” nor the “right policies”.

Looking at the current sentiment of people, the Bharatiya Janata Party won’t be able to win more than seven seats in the state of Haryana, party MP Raj Kumar Saini has said. Saini, when asked whether his party will be successful in its mission of 70+ seats, said that ‘0’ is the extra figure in the number. “As far as BJP’s Mission 70+ in next Haryana elections is concerned, I think the ‘0’ is an extra in the figure and this is the sentiment among people in the state,” said Saini, party MP from Kurukshetra.

The BJP lawmaker, who has been critical of his own party in recent times, on Sunday said the party has neither “intent” nor the “right policies”. He further adds that 90 per cent of the candidates who contest as its nominees in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will lose.

Saini also addressed a ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (Save Democracy) rally in the Tigaon village in this district. The BJP MP has also slammed the Om Prakash Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal by saying that a party whose leaders faced serious corruption charges was dreaming of coming to power in the state. Without naming any politician, Saini said the problem of unemployment cannot be solved by giving speeches. “It would require work at the ground level,” Saini said. He further vowed to raise issues related to the poor.

The state of Haryana is currently ruled by Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government. The party enjoys a majority of 47 MLAs in the 90 seat strong Assembly. The state will see 10 Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the next General elections.