BJP MP seeks Coronavirus test on Rahul Gandhi over recent Italy visit

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday said that former Congress chief must be checked for Coronavirus as he recently returned from Italy. With total confirmed cases of 2036 and 52 deaths till Tuesday, Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe. Speaking outside Parliament, the parliamentarian said: “Coronavirus, a communicable disease, has been spreading in the country. It started in China. Rahul ji has returned from Italy – Did he undergo the test for Coronavirus after landing at the airport? It’s a matter of inquiry. It would be better if we can ask Rahul Gandhi. And if he has not taken the test, it would be better if he gets it done now.”

When told the former Congress chief was planning to visit violence-hit areas in Delhi, Bidhuri said that it would have been better had he undertaken this visit before tensions erupted. “He (Rahul) should have issued an appeal when people were coming out on the streets. His mother (Sonia Gandhi) should not have told the protesters to pick their sides,” the BJP MP said. Bidhuri was referring to remarks made by Sonia Gandhi at Ramlila Ground where she had told anti-CAA protesters that it was their final battle and the time had come to decide which way they wanted to go.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases of Coronavirus or Covid-19 shot up to 28 in India on Wednesday after 17 tourists from Italy tested positive. Till Tuesday, the number of cases in the country was just 5.

Following the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in line with the advice of experts against large social gatherings, he has decided not to attend any Holi milan events this year. Home Minister Amit Shah also said that he would not participate in any Holi celebrations in view of the outbreak. He appealed to people to avoid public gatherings and take good care of themselves and their families. The Home Minister also said that India was well prepared and had taken all precautionary steps to contain the spread of the virus. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a state-level task force had been constituted to control the situation. The task-force will be chaired by the chief minister himself.