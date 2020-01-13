BJP MP seeks ban on book comparing PM Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Congress and NCP leaders have also latched on to the issue to criticise the BJP on the matter. (Photo/@JaiBhagwanGoyal)

A Rajya Sabha MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday demanded a ban on a book that sought to draw parallels between Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The MP in question is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, who is also a descendant of the warrior king. The book, titled “Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi” and authored by BJP’s Jay Bhagwan Goyal, has waded into controversy with the ruling alliance in Maharashtra terming it an insult to the people of the state.

The book was released at an event held at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, Raje said that drawing comparisons between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and any individual is wrong. “We respect Narendra Modi, who was elected as the Prime Minister of the country for the second time. But neither Modi nor anybody else in the world can be compared with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” BJP’s Raje told reporters in Buldhana. He also sought the intervention of BJP president Amit Shah and sought an immediate ban on the book. “People are expressing anger on social media over the book and demanding a ban on it,” he added.

The book has already drawn criticism for the BJP from its ally-turned-foe Shiv Sena. Party spokesperson Sanjay Raut slammed the BJP over the book and demanded that the party’s Maharashtra unit clarify its stand on the matter. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cannot be compared with anybody in this world. There is only one sun, one moon and only one Shivaji Maharaj…Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Raut said on Twitter.

Congress and NCP leaders have also latched on to the issue to criticise the BJP on the matter. Congress leader and state PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s personality and work are incomparable. “No individual can even match the legendary warrior king’s toenail,” PTI quoted him as saying.