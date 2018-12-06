BJP MP Savitribai Phule resigns from party, says BJP dividing society on communal lines

Member of Parliament from Bahraich Savitribai Phule has resigned from the BJP. (File/IE)

In a setback to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Member of Parliament from Bahraich Savitribai Phule resigned from the party today, accusing it of dividing society and often the party over its Hindutva plank. Phule clarified that she has resigned from the party but will continue as a Lok Sabha member till the end of her tenure.

Stating that her objective is to get the Constitution implemented in letter and spirit, the Dalit leader said she will launch an agitation to champion the cause of Dalits from December 23, adding that the country needs a Constitution, not a temple.

The MP from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has long been critical of the party’s leadership. Speaking at a programme in Salempur, she called for constructing a Buddha Temple, instead of Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. “Instead of Ram Temple, Buddha Temple should be constructed in Ayodhya and this could only be achieved if the ‘Bahujan Samaj’ and the backward classes unite to show their combined strength,” she had commented.

On the occasion, she also remembered Dr BR Ambedkar and vowed to him for being elected as an MP. “I have been elected as an MP from a reserved seat. Had this seat not reserved (for a candidate from SC community), I would not have become the MP,” Phule stated.

In Mau, she alleged that the BJP was conspiring to end the reservation to Dalit community and the community would never let the party succeed in their deeds.

Phule also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over alleged indifference to the concerns of Scheduled Castes.

Only recently, Phule claimed that Dalits and backwards are ‘bandar’ (monkey), ‘rakshas’ (demon) and that Hanuman was a Dalit and a slave of ‘manuwadi’ people.

“When he did all for Lord Ram with devotion, he (Lord Hanuman) should have been made a human and not a ‘bandar’ (monkey). At that time also he had to face humiliation due to being a Dalit. Why can’t we Dalits be considered humans?”, news agency PTI reported quoting Phule as saying.