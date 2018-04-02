BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule targets own government at reservation rally, says crimes against Dalits on rise under Yogi Adityanath

Savitri Bai Phule says she will ensure that the Constitution remains unchanged

Amid outrage over the Supreme Court’s ruling over the SC/ST Act, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bahraich, Savitri Bai Phule, has fired a fresh salvo at the government over rising incidents of violence against Dalits and desecration of Dr BR Ambedkar’s statues. At Aarakshan Bachao Maha Rally in Lucknow on Sunday, the Dalit BJP leader said that whether she remains an MP or not, she will ensure the Constitution remains unchanged and reservation is implemented for the community in the true spirit.

She also criticised people calling for a review of the Constitution. The MP said that she is not afraid of anyone and that her fight for the welfare of marginalised section of the society will continue till last breath. “I have pledged to ensure reservation for Dalits,” she said amid cheers and slogans by attendees who vowed to back her for the cause.

Savitri also took the opportunity to take a jibe at the Yogi Adityanath government. She noted that there was a rise in cases of crime against Dalits in the state. The lawmaker made references to some instances where a woman was set on fire, one person was beaten to death after his foot touched someone from the upper class. She said that even today Dalits are facing hardship. “Why are people of our community are not getting respect?” she asked.

Taking on the Centre, she said that the government has failed in checking the recent incidents of vandalism of Dr BR Ambedkar’s statues.

In recent times, there has been a rise in cases of statues of renowned personalities belonging to different ideologies being vandalised. And while the government has promised strict action against the miscreants, the spate of such attacks have managed to continue.