BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, 62, found dead inside Delhi residence

Ram Swaroop Sharma

Ram Swaroop Sharma, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, was found dead at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday. As per reports, police received a call from a staffer when he was found hanging and the door was closed from inside. The MP died allegedly by suicide, according to ANI. The body has been sent for postmortem. MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, had reached Sharma’s residence in Delhi’s North Avenue.

After learning about Sharma’s death, the BJP cancelled its Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for this morning.

RS Sharma has served as organising secretary of Mandi district BJP, and later of the state BJP of Himachal. He has also served as a Vice Chairman of the Himachal State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation. The 62-year-old leader was an active member of RSS. In 2014 and 2019, Sharma won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat for the BJP. In 2019, he won the parliamentary election by a huge margin of over 4 lakh votes.