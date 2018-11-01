BJP MP Rakesh Sinha to bring private member’s bill on Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

Rakesh Sinha, in a tweet, asked whether the people who taunt BJP and RSS over the issue of Ram Temple will support his bill.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rakesh Sinha on Wednesday said that he may move a private member’s bill in the Rajya Sabha demanding the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Sinha, in a tweet, asked whether the people who taunt BJP and RSS over the issue of Ram Temple will support his bill. “Jo log BJP, RSS ko ulahna dete rehete hain ke Ram Mandir ki tareekh batayein unse seedha sawall kya ve mere private member bill ka samartham karenge? Samay agya hai doodh ka doodh Paani ka Paani karne ka. @RahulGandhi @yadavakhilesh @SitaramYechury @laluprasadrjd @ncbn,” Sinha tweeted. (To the people who taunt RSS and BJP and ask for the date of Ram Temple construction, I ask them, will you support my private member bill on the issue?)

Sinha further claimed that the Ayodhya matter is not a priority for the Supreme Court. “How many days SC took to give a verdict on Article 377, Jallikattu, Sabarimala? But Ayodhya is not in priority for decades and decades. It is a top priority of Hindu society,” he said in another Tweet.

While speaking in a debate show on Wednesday, the RSS ideologue had said that BJP’s position has always remained unchanged on the issue and the entire land belongs to Ram Temple.

“Our demand was entire land to be acquired,” Sinha said. “Fundamental position of BJP and RSS remains unchanged, entire land belongs to Ram Lalla,” he added.

Sinha, an RSS ideologue and Delhi University Professor, was recently nominated to the Upper House of the Parliament by President Ram Nath Kovind.

On Monday, the Supreme Court posted the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for the first week of January before an “appropriate bench”, a direction which didn’t go well with the RSS. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi-led three-judge bench said the future course of hearing in January next year on the appeals filed against the High Court verdict will be decided by that bench.

Reacting on the SC direction, the RSS said the top court should make an early decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute in Ayodhya and the Union government should bring a legislation to remove hurdles.