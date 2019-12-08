Bhopal: BJP MP Pragya Thakur sits on dharna at police station after police refuse to register case against Congress MLA

BJP MP Pragya Thakur holds talks with officials at Kamla Nehru police station in Bhopal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur sat on dharna outside a police station in Bhopal on Saturday night after police allegedly refused to file a case against Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi. Speaking to news agency ANI, Thakur, who represents the Bhopal seat in Lok Sabha, accused the police of acting under pressure from ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

She said that officials are not registering a case against Dangi as they have been directed to not act against the MLAs of the Kamal Nath government.

“I am waiting here since two hours, but police is not ready to file my complaint against Govardhan Dangi. Police is under so much pressure of Congress party that they refused to file FIR,” she said.

Thakur is demanding from the police to register a case Dangi for threatening her to ‘burn’ over her remarks about Nathuram Godse. Thakur was at Kamla Nehru police station in the state capital with her supporters.

Thakur triggered a controversy with a remark about Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, in the Lok Sabha on November 27. Later she apologised.

Congress MLA from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh, Govardhan Dangi, had lashed out at Thakur for her statement about Godse, and said that “we not only burnt her effigy (during a protest), but if she comes here, we will burn her too”. Dangi, too, later sought apology for his outburst.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said that officials are right now we are holding talks with Pragya Thakur and action will be taken only in accordance with law.