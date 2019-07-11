BJP MP meets Lt Governor Anil Baijal, submits a list of 54 mosques allegedly located on government land

In a memorandum to Baijal, the West Delhi MP said he personally conducted a survey of such areas where graveyards and mosques have come up on government land belonging to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board

BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who had recently claimed that mosques and graveyards were mushrooming on government land, met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday and handed him a list of 54 such alleged encroachments in the city. Verma had written a letter to Baijal last month and alleged that mosques and graveyards were mushrooming on government land, road sides and vacant spaces. He had demanded immediate action in this regard.

In a memorandum to Baijal, the West Delhi MP said he personally conducted a survey of such areas where graveyards and mosques have come up on government land belonging to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Gram Sabha, flood department, DDA and municipal corporations, which were meant for community facilities like parks and public toilets. “My survey establishes 54 cases of encroachment for mosques and graveyards identified on government land in West Delhi constituency as well as other parts of Delhi,” he said in his memorandum. Verma reiterated his demand for formation of committees having concerned district magistrates and officials in them for conducting an official survey of the alleged encroachments. Taking cognizance of Verma’s charge, Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has set up a fact-finding committee to cross check his claim.

The five member committee headed by social activist Ovais Sultan Khan is conducting its own survey. “We are visiting various parts of the city to compile our report. It is expected to be out by the end of next week,” Khan told PTI. Expressing his reservation over the BJP MP’s claim, chairman of the Commission Zafarul Islam Khan had said that illegal construction on government land is an old problem in Delhi but making it an issue related to a particular religious community is wrong. The way this issue has been raised, it appears to be an effort to build an atmosphere “against a certain community” which is not acceptable, he had said.