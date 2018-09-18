BJP MP Manoj Tiwari booked for breaking open sealed property, says did nothing wrong

Tiwari was booked under Sections 188 of IPC and 461 and 465 DMC Act.

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Member of Parliament and BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari for allegedly breaking a sealed lock of a house in an unauthorized colony. Tiwari was booked under Sections 188 of IPC and 461 and 465 DMC Act. On 16 September, Tiwari allegedly broke the sealed lock of a house in an unauthorised colony in Delhi’s Gukulpur, protesting against the purported ‘pick and choose’ system adopted by municipal officials. A video of the incident also surfaced online on Sunday.

Reacting to the incident, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress pointed out that civic bodies are ruled by the BJP in Delhi and accused the party of having double standards. “They conduct sealing in the morning and break the lock in the evening. Do they feel people are fools,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister alleged that after demonetisation and the GST, the sealing drive by the BJP has “destroyed” Delhi. The Congress, on the other hand, demanded the resignation of BJP MPs in Delhi, including of Tiwari, for failing to protect the people hit by the sealing drive.

Tiwari created “drama” by breaking the lock of the house sealed by the municipal corporation in Gokalpuri Sunday, alleged former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma, who is heading his party’s ‘Nyay Yudh’ campaign against the sealing drive in the city-state.

“If BJP is serious on the issue, all its MPs in Delhi, including Tiwari, should ask for an ordinance against sealing from its government or step down,” he said. He also said the Congress will intensify its campaign against sealing in the coming days.

Reacting to the FIR registered against him, Tiwari said pn Tuesday that he has every right to protest if the sealing was done illegally. “If sealing is done in an illegal way, we will oppose and protest against it. I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to visit the colonies and answer the public in Delhi. We will also file an FIR,” he said.