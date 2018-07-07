BJP MP holds easy access to internet, smartphones responsible for crimes against women

BJP MP Nand Kumar Chauhan. (Source: ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Madhya Pradesh party chief Nand Kumar Chauhan have sparked a controversy with his recent statement on the cases of crimes against women. While speaking to media on Saturday, Chahuhan said that the number of cases has increased because youngsters have easy access to internet and smartphones which allows them to watch obscene content on it. The BJP leader added that it has a negative impact on their minds.

“I think youngsters these days have easy access to internet & smartphones, they watch obscene content on it, this has a negative impact on their innocent minds. All these facts have been reported in media as well,” Chauhan said while adding that even the cyber cell cannot watch these things closely. He said that it is not possible for the cyber cell to monitor each and every mobile.

Last month, Chauhan had faced the wrath of farmers when he went to meet them during the agitation in Burhanpur district. A video had gone viral on social media showing Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, an MP from Khandwa parliamentary constituency, being confronted by irate farmers.

Chauhan had reportedly visited the area to assess crop loss but anguished farmers started questioning him about crop insurance claims. According to the video, the farmers surrounded the MP’s vehicle as soon as he tried to disembark.

The video also shows some BJP leaders trying to pacify the mob, even as a local farmer threatens that they would boycott the elections. “Rs 10,000, 20,000 and 25,000… No one knows where the insurance money goes,” a farmer is heard saying. He claims that even farmer credit societies have no idea of where the money goes.