‘BJP MP hired shooters to kill my brother’: Dr Kafeel Khan

Khan said he don’t trust the investigation by the state police. (ANI)

Dr Kafeel Khan on Sunday accused BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan of hiring shooters to attack his brother. He demanded CBI enquiry into the incident and claimed that no arrests have been made by the state police so far. Kashif Jameel (35), brother of Dr Kafeel Khanm suffered gun attack by unidentified miscreants on the night of June 10, according to police.

Dr Khan is under suspension after the deaths of children at Gorakhpur-based BRD Medical College Hospital paediatrician months ago. Dr Khan was the nodal officer of the 100-bed AES ward at the BRD Medical College. He is one of the nine accused in the case over the death of 63 children, including infants, in August 2017 within four days due to disruption of oxygen supply in the hospital. In April 2018, the Allahabad High Court granted him bail.

Khan today alleged that the promise was made to nab the shooters within 48 hours, but even after a week, no arrests have been made by the police. He added that UP police is working on someone’s instructions. Putting direct allegations on the BJP MP from Bansgaon constituency of state, Dr Khan also named one Satish Nangalia, owner of Baldev Plaza, to be the hands in glove with the MP for hiring the shooters.

Khan also added that the MP and Nangalia encroached the land of his uncle in February. FIR was filed against both and the duo had sought stay order on their arrests. Demanding a CBI investigation or that by a High Court judge to investigate the case, Khan said they don’t trust the investigation by the state police.

Khan’s brother Kashif Jameel was shot at three times by two masked men on a motorcycle when he was returning home in Gorakhpur on June 10. Jameel, who is a property dealer, has two criminal cases pending against him, including that of forgery. The police had suspected that the attack was a fallout of property dispute, Indian Express reported.