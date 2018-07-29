BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao tears into Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Saturday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of not utilising benefits given by the Centre over the past four years.

Rao on Saturday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister highlighting Telugu Desam Party’s inability to avail benefit out of special Central projects.

“While you say that Andhra Pradesh requires a big push for industrialisation, your government’s inaction and neglect in utilising favourable decisions of the Centre shows your ‘selective interest’ in some projects in state,” the letter read.

Yesterday, Naidu hit out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for not according special category status for the state.

Responding to Naidu’s charges, the BJP MP in the letter highlighted, “As you are in Ongole today trying to whip up sentiments against the central government, I would like to tell you how your own government’s track record has been both abysmal and pathetic by citing the specific case of Prakasam district. The government of India had sanctioned a National Investment and Manufacturing Zone for Prakasam district on October 6, 2015. Unfortunately, despite several reminders from the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, your government has shown no progress whatsoever.”

Rao said that TDP government’s lack of interest has caused great opportunity loss to the Prakasam district and deprived people of the district of their legitimate right for development and employment.

