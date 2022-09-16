BJP MP Giriraj Singh demands NIA or CBI probe into Begusarai killings

The shootout in Bihar’s Begusarai on Wednesday has stirred a massive political row in the state, with opposition parties launching a tirade against the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government.

One person was killed while 11 others were critically injured after four bike-borne assailants went on a rampage and opened fire at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town, targeting shops. The gunmen then moved to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is the MP from Begusarai, on Friday launched a scathing attack at the Nitish Kumar government saying it has “exposed” the true face of the government.

Singh demanded that the case must be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“It wasn’t just an incident of firing on 10 people, it also exposed the face of the government…It’s unfortunate. It wasn’t just firing on people but a terrorist attack. I demand that it should be probed by the NIA or CBI,” he said.

Responding to the demand for CBI or NIA probe into the killings by the union minister, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the state police is investigating the case.

“If an incident occurred somewhere, would the police not investigate it? They are investigating it. They will give complete information. Does what they (BJP) say have any meaning? They just have to keep saying things,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, four accused have been arrested in connection with the case. The arrested people have been identified as Sumit Kumar, Yuvraj, Keshav alias Naga and Arjun.

Seven policemen have also been suspended for dereliction of duty after the incident.

Following the incident, union minister Ashwini Choubey had demanded that the Chief Minister should take responsibility and resign on moral grounds.

“People, especially women, are scared in the state. For greed of power CM Nitish Kumar has pushed the state into ‘jungle raj’. People need answers. Such a big incident happened in Begusarai, CM should resign,” he had said, ANI reported.

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday retorted to the BJP’s allegations saying that all the party does is divide people and poison the society. He also sought to defend the attacks against Nitish Kumar, asking how a Chief Minister could be held responsible for an incident happening in a state government.

“If crime is happening in BJP-ruled states, is it their CM doing it? If there is a rape happening, is it their CM who is doing it?” he said.