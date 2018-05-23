Former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya’s 21-year-old son Bandaru Vaishnav dies of cardiac arrest

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya’s son Bandaru Vaishnav passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday due to sudden cardiac arrest. The 21-year-old was a third-year MBBS student.

According to media reports, Vaishnav had complained of pain in his chest last night after dinner. The family immediately rushed him to Guru Nanak CARE Hospitals in Musheerabad. He reportedly died during the treatment at around 1:30 am.

According to Vaishnav’s Facebook profile, he was a student of MediCiti Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad. He had done matriculation from city-based Vidyaranya High School.

The last rites of Vaishnav is expected to take place later today. The news of the untimely demise of Vaishnav has left the family in shock.

Dattatreya is a sitting Lok Sabha MP from Secunderabad constituency. The four time MP had served as the union minister of state twice. In the present BJP-led NDA government, he was MoS (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment between November 2014 and September 2017. He was also a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government.

The 70 years old politician comes from the backward class and is known for his sheer simplicity, soft-spoken and down-to-earth nature.