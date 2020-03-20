BJP MP Dushyant Singh, mother Vasundhara Raje, go into self-quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor’s party

By: |
Published: March 20, 2020 6:03:29 PM

Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in the country and says she's under complete quarantine and medical care.

Dushyant Singh, BJP MP, Vasundhara Raje, Kanika Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor party, COVID-19, Derek O'Brien, latest news on Dushyant SinghRaje tweeted that she and Dushyant were going into self-isolation.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Friday that she and her son BJP MP Dushyant Singh have gone into self-quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor’s party. Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in the country and says she’s under complete quarantine and medical care. There were reports that the singer landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted in a city hospital after she showed signs of flu.

In a statement released on Instagram, the 41-year-old ‘Baby Doll’ singer said she developed signs of flu in the last four days. Raje tweeted that she and Dushyant were going into self-isolation. “While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant and his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions,” she said in a tweet.

Related News

Dushyant was present at the party. After that, he also went to Parliament. Reacting to the news, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said in a tweet, “This government is putting us all at risk. The PM says self-isolate yourself but Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self-isolation. The session should be deferred.”
Later, O’Brien himself went into self-quarantine.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP MP Dushyant Singh mother Vasundhara Raje go into self-quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor’s party
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of trust vote, another state slips out of Congress hand
2Delhi gangrape-murder case: I greet this day with aplomb that justice has finally been done, says Smriti Irani
3Justice has prevailed, tweets PM Modi after Delhi gangrape-murder case convicts hanged