BJP MP demands arrest of Congress MLA Irfan Ansari for entering sanctum sanctorum of Baidyanath Temple

Congress MLA Dr Irfan Ansari

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has demanded the immediate arrest of Congress MLA from Jharkhand’s Jamtara, Irfan Ansari, for entering the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Baidyanath temple situated in Deoghar. In a series of tweets, the BJP leader said that the Congress MLA had hurt the sentiments of Hindus by trying to defile the Jyotirlinga on the pretext of worship. He claimed that just like the entry of non-Muslims was barred in Mecca, the entry of non-Hindus was also not allowed at the Baba Baidyanath temple.

Dubey said Shankaracharya of Puri Swami Nischalananda and Niranjani Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand had phoned him saying that there cannot be any bigger heinous crime than this. At least, the BJP MP said, don’t do politics of secularism at religious places. Dubey had also blasted the Congress leader for saying Ganga was drying and getting polluted, and that people should not take holy baths in it. “Just as no one can be compared to Quran Sharif, in the same way no one can be compared to Ganga Mata or Gau Mata. Irfan Ansari has done politics of religion by hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus,” he said

Reacting to Dubey, Ansari said that this was not his first time and that he is a frequent visitor of the temple. “Baba nagri is my birth place. Baba nagri is not someone’s property. Baba Bholenath is ours. Baba Bholenath is for everyone’s. Today is not the first time I went there, I had taken all my MLAs there to perform puja. I came here six months ago, you can see CCTV footage. Lord Shiva resides in my heart,” the Congress MLA said. Ansari also countered saying Dubey doesn’t speak when his party leader Shahnawaz Husain takes a dip in Ganga and goes to Shiv Temple.