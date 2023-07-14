Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a BJP Member of Parliament, has dared Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against him.

Singh, who is currently facing allegations of sexual harassment levelled by several women wrestlers, also accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of conspiring against him.

The challenge was issued through an open letter posted on social media by Singh on Wednesday evening. This is not the first time that Singh has accused Hooda of being involved in a conspiracy against him. Singh represents the Kaiserganj parliamentary constituency.

Singh’s challenge came in response to a tweet by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in which she demanded his removal from the post, a fair inquiry into the allegations, and his subsequent arrest. However, Singh dismissed her tweet as a “conspiracy to mislead the country” and claimed that the law does not consider anyone a criminal based solely on a police investigation report.

He emphasised that it is the prerogative of the courts to determine guilt or innocence. Singh further asserted that the Constitution grants the right to present one’s case in court.

Taking a swipe at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Congress party, Singh suggested that their lack of faith in the judicial system is evident as they constantly seek media trials in every case.

In the post, he stated, “Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet is a conspiracy to mislead the country. The law does not consider anyone a criminal on the basis of police investigation report. This is the prerogative of the courts. The Constitution gives us the right to present our case in the court.”

The allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have attracted significant attention in recent weeks. Several women wrestlers have come forward with claims against him, leading to calls for his resignation or removal from his position within the Wrestling Federation of India. Singh has denied the allegations and vowed to fight to clear his name.