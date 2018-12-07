BJP moves HC after Mamata Banerjee blocks Amit Shah’s Bengal Rath Yatra, hearing at 12.30 pm today

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has moved the division bench of Calcutta High Court against the denial of permission for holding a Rath Yatra in the state. The court is likely to hear the party’s appeal at around 12.30 pm today. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, senior BJP leader and former president of the state unit of BJP Rahul Sinha said, “We have appealed to the honourable court. The court will hear our plea. We will decide on the future course of action after the judgment.” The party has also kept the option open to move Supreme Court if required.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said that his party has full faith in the judiciary and hoped that the party’s Rath Yatra will begin today. On Thursday, in a blow to the BJP, the single judge bench of the Calcutta High court had declined to grant permission to the saffron party for holding the campaign till January 9, 2019, after the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government refused the permission citing the vent may cause communal tension.

Meanwhile, senior Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy told FinancialExpress.com that party will go by the court’s verdict. “Police and government had submitted its report in the court. It’s a matter of the court now. The party and government will go by the verdict. We are waiting for the court’s verdict.”

BJP president Amit Shah was scheduled to kick off the mega event today. However, it was put on hold following the HC’s judgment. With an eye on the forthcoming general election in 2019, the saffron party has planned to cover all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. The mega campaign titled- ‘Save Democracy Rally’ was scheduled to start from Coochbehar district on Friday, from Kadwip in South 24 Parganas district on December 9 and from Birbhum’s Tarapith temple on December 14, 2018.

The party supporters from neighbouring districts have already gathered at the venue. The saffron party has currently two Lok Sabha seats in the state- Asansol and Darjeeling.