BJP moves HC after Mamata Banerjee blocks Amit Shah’s Bengal Rath Yatra, hearing at 12.30 pm today

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 11:41 AM

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has moved the division bench of Calcutta High Court against the denial of permission for holding a Rath Yatra in the state. The court is likely to hear the party’s appeal at around 12.30 pm today. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, senior BJP leader and former president of the state unit of BJP Rahul Sinha said, “We have appealed to the honourable court. The court will hear our plea. We will decide on the future course of action after the judgment.” The party has also kept the option open to move Supreme Court if required.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said that his party has full faith in the judiciary and hoped that the party’s Rath Yatra will begin today. On Thursday, in a blow to the BJP, the single judge bench of the Calcutta High court had declined to grant permission to the saffron party for holding the campaign till January 9, 2019, after the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government refused the permission citing the vent may cause communal tension.

READ ALSO | Rajasthan Assembly election Live Updates: Over 6 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am; Raje, Pilot express confidence

Meanwhile, senior Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy told FinancialExpress.com that party will go by the court’s verdict. “Police and government had submitted its report in the court. It’s a matter of the court now. The party and government will go by the verdict. We are waiting for the court’s verdict.”

BJP president Amit Shah was scheduled to kick off the mega event today. However, it was put on hold following the HC’s judgment. With an eye on the forthcoming general election in 2019, the saffron party has planned to cover all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. The mega campaign titled- ‘Save Democracy Rally’ was scheduled to start from Coochbehar district on Friday, from Kadwip in South 24 Parganas district on December 9 and from Birbhum’s Tarapith temple on December 14, 2018.

The party supporters from neighbouring districts have already gathered at the venue. The saffron party has currently two Lok Sabha seats in the state- Asansol and Darjeeling.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP moves HC after Mamata Banerjee blocks Amit Shah’s Bengal Rath Yatra, hearing at 12.30 pm today
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition