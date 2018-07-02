BJP MLA’s son thrashes man for not letting his car overtake, dad’s excuse – ‘matter of children’

Banswara BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat. (ANI)

In an apparent case of VIP racism, son of a Rajasthan BJP MLA thrashed a man for not letting his car overtake. In the CCTV camera footage of the incident, Rajveer Singh Rawat, son of Dhan Singh Rawat, is seen repeatedly slapping the man. Rajveer’s aides are also seen beating up the victim. According to several media reports, the incident happened on June 1, when Rajveer slapped the motorist. However, the video of the incident went viral on social media on June 30. The incident led to severe criticism of the ruling party of Rajasthan.

#WATCH: Banswara BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat’s son Raja, thrash a man after he (man) allegedly did not let his (Raja’s) vehicle pass in Banswara’s Vidyut Colony. He overtakes the man’s car, blocks the way & thrashes him. (CCTV Footage of June 1, 2018) #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/s6p39KvFEg — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2018

Dhan Singh Rawat represents Banswara seat in the Rajasthan Assembly. Rawat is a state minister of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Parliamentary Affairs and Election in the Vasundhara Raje government. Terming the incident as a matter of “children”, Rawat said the issue should not be given much attention. “It is a matter related to children. We should not get involved in their matter. If there was a scuffle, it was wrong but we should not make mountain out of a molehill,” Rawat told ANI.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan government has said action will be taken against lawbreakers. “Action will be taken against those who violate the law. Tell me if I have ever spared a criminal for being son of some influential person. But investigation has to be done,” Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said.

Hooliganism by public representatives is not new. In March, in Banswara district itself, BJP MLA Jeetmal Khant allegedly thrashed toll booth employees on Udaipur Road. The worker had reportedly collected toll fees from the MLA’s supporters.

In March, UP Minister and senior BJP leader Surya Pratap Shahi threatened a toll plaza manager in Kushinagar district. As per reports, Shahi asked toll plaza employees to let the vehicles of his supporters pass without charging them.

In February, UP BJP leader Rahuldev Agnihotri and his son attacked a toll plaza staffer in Akbarpur City. This happened after the toll plaza staffer did not allow Agnihotri’s vehicle to pass through without paying the toll money.