BJP MLA’s son arrested for threatening to kill Jyotiraditya Scindia in Hata of Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested the son of a BJP MLA for allegedly threatening to kill Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. According to a report in The Indian Express, Princedeep Khatik, 20, who is the son of BJP MLA Uma Devi Khatik had in a Facebook post threatened to kill the Congress leader.

In his post which Princedeep later deleted, he had threatened to shoot dead Scindia if he visits Hata, the constituency his mother. The threat was issued days before Congress campaign committee chief’s scheduled visit to Hata. Scindia along with other Congress leaders will on Wednesday visit Hata where he will hold an election rally.

“Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao’s blood running in your veins, who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will,” the 20-year-old who is a student of Class XII said in a post on Facebook which he later removed.

Meanwhile, Princedeep’s MLA mother said that what his son has done is ‘terribly wrong’ and that she herself brought him to the police station.

“This is no way to behave. He (my son) will have to go to jail. I myself brought him to the police station. My party has nothing to do with this,” she told reporters.

“What he has done is terribly wrong. He should not have posted something like that. If something were to happen to the Congress leader, he would be the first person to be arrested. He should be taught a lesson and so I took him to the police station to surrender,” the legislator told The Indian Express.

Damoh SP Vivek Agrawal said that a case has been filed against the youth under Sections 294 (obscenities), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The official said that Section 151 of the CrPC has also been slapped against Princedeep. Agrawal informed that he has been sent to judicial remand.

While Scindia opted not to react to the threat, Congress leader Pankaj Chaturvedi said that the ‘comment made by the BJP leader’s son is a reflection of the Godse (Nathura) mindset of the BJP”.

The incident comes days after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s vehicle was attacked by a mob in Sidhi district. The latest incidents are bound to trigger a major political slugfest in Madhya Pradesh that will go to polls latest this year.