BJP MLA’s controversial remark days after Sikh cop rescues Muslim man from attack in temple premises

Days after a Sikh cop shot to limelight for saving a Muslim man from being beaten up by a mob within the temple premises in Ramnagar, the local MLA has questioned why the boy had been allowed to enter the temple in the first place. “We don’t go to mosques or madrasas because we don’t have the right to go. Why did they go to the temple with an intention to destroy Hindu Sabhyata?” said Uttarakhand BJP MLA from Ramnagar Rajkumar Thukral.

Last week, members of right-wing outfits spotted 23-year old Irfan with a 19-year-old Hindu girl near the temple and started thrashing him when Sub Inspector Gagandeep Singh, who was posted in the temple premises, saved Irfan from the mob. The cop had safely taken the youngster out of the temple premises, earning him praises from across the country.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the MLA questioned the presence of the Muslim youth in the temple. “It is time to teach a lesson to the people who want to destroy the atmosphere of Ramnagar. If (Ramnagar) police and the administration does not wake up then the Hindu Sena (army) will have to come out and fight the people who wish to destroy Hindu culture,” Thukral was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“Why were they roaming (in the temple premises) with a Hindu girl? They tried to ignite the emotions of the Hindu community,” Thukral said about Irfan and his other Muslim friend who too was visiting Garjiya during the May 22 incident. “We will fight the ongoing plans of destroying Hindu culture, of forced religious conversions, and of strengthening the roots of love jihad,” Thukral he added as per the paper.

Last Friday, the police filed an FIR against “unknown persons” for the assault on Irfan. Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ramnagar police station, Vikram Rathod, while speaking to the paper, had said that videos of the incident would help the police identify the culprits. However, no arrest was made till Sunday in the case.“No arrests have been made yet, since, we are yet to identify the culprits” Indian Express quoted him as saying.