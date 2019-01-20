BJP MLA sparks controversy saying Mayawati neither woman, nor man

Singh also said that Mayawati collaborated with those people who were responsible for abusing her dignity in the first place, referring to the Lucknow Guest House incident of 1995. (Mayawati/File)

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh has attacked former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Mayawati, saying that the BSP supremo was ‘worse than trans people’. BJP legislator, Sadhna Singh, who is a member of 17th Legislative Assembly and represents the Mughalsarai constituency of the state, added that Mayawati appeared to be neither a woman, nor a man, and that she didn’t understand her own dignity.

According to news agency ANI, Singh, while addressing a gathering in Chandauli said, “I don’t think Uttar Pradesh’s former Chief Minister is a woman or a man. She doesn’t understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power.”

Reportedly, Pankaj Singh, son of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP MLA from Noida, was also present on the occasion.

#WATCH:BJP MLA Sadhna Singh says about BSP chief Mayawati, “jis din mahila ka blouse, petticoat, saari phat jaaye, wo mahila na satta ke liye aage aati hai. Usko pure desh ki mahila kalankit maanti hai.Wo to kinnar se bhi jyada badtar hai, kyunki wo to na nar hai, na mahila hai.” pic.twitter.com/w3Cdizd8eR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2019

Reacting on Singh’s statement, senior BSP leader, SC Mishra said that after the announcement of BSP-SP alliance, the BJP has lost its mental mental. “The words she used for our party chief shows the level of BJP. After the announcement of this coalition (SP-BSP), BJP leaders have lost their mental balance & they should be admitted to mental hospitals in Agra & Bareilly,” news agency ANI quoted Mishra as saying.

SC Mishra(BSP) on Sadhna Singh’s (BJP) remark on Mayawati: The words she used for our party chief shows the level of BJP. After the announcement of this coalition (SP-BSP), BJP leaders have lost their mental balance & they should be admitted to mental hospitals in Agra & Bareilly pic.twitter.com/py4L7c2z9c — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2019

Recently, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had announced an alliance to face the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The alliance expects to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming polls. It is expected to upset the arithmetic for the saffron party which bagged 73 of 80 parliamentary seats in the last general elections in 2014.

The SP-BSP have come together 24 years after the infamous Guesthouse scandal that turned best friends into each other’s nemesis.