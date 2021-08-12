BJP MLA Satish Reddy’s cars set on fire in Bengaluru, investigation underway

Bommanahalli BJP MLA Satish Reddy's cars were, parked in the premises of his house, were set on fire my unknown miscreants late on Wednesday night. (Express Photo)

Bommanahalli BJP MLA Satish Reddy’s cars were, parked in the premises of his house, were set on fire my unknown miscreants late on Wednesday night. The police said an investigation is underway to nab the accused.

The Indian Express quoted a senior police official saying that they are looking into the CCTV footage and other evidences collected from the area.

He added primary investigation into the incident revealed that a group of men broke into the premises. “CCTV footage shows a group of men pouring fuel they had carried in cans on the vehicles (a Mahindra Thar and a Toyota Fortuner), lighting them, and then fleeing from the spot,” he was quoted as saying.

Reddy is among the many disgruntled BJP leaders in the state who have been aspiring for Cabinet berths in the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka.